Julie A. (Crandall) Fogle

A celebration of life for Julie A. Fogle, 66, of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the OSU James Cancer Center for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Julie’s honor may be made to Debra of America which can be made online at debra.org or checks may be sent to 1560 Central Ave, Suite 433, St. Petersburg, FL 33705.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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