Marilyn Bidwell, 80, of Kenton, passed away April 23, 2026.

Visitation will be Monday, April 27, from 4 until 7 PM. at Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home. Casual dress is requested Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hardin County Fair Foundation or Otterbein Universal Hospice.

Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bidwell family

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