Home Obituaries Marilyn Bidwell

Marilyn Bidwell

Posted on April 25, 2026
0

Marilyn Bidwell, 80, of Kenton, passed away April 23, 2026. 

Visitation will be Monday, April 27, from 4 until 7 PM. at Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home. Casual dress is requested  Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hardin County Fair Foundation or Otterbein Universal Hospice.

Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bidwell family

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply