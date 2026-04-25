Marilyn Bidwell Posted on April 25, 2026 0 Marilyn Bidwell, 80, of Kenton, passed away April 23, 2026. Visitation will be Monday, April 27, from 4 until 7 PM. at Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home. Casual dress is requested Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hardin County Fair Foundation or Otterbein Universal Hospice. Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bidwell family Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription