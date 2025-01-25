Phillip “Phil” Earl Ramsey, 85, of Ridgeway, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on January 23rd, 2025, at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

Funeral services for Phil will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Jmac Geissinger officiating. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Phil’s honor may be made to Kobacker House via the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

