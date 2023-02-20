Supreme court justice returns to ‘lucky’ county

Luncheon speaker

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly talks with Sue Buroker, First Ward councilwoman in Kenton, following Saturday’s Presidents Day Luncheon at the Kenton Elks, sponsored by the Hardin County Democratic Party. It was a return appearance for Donnelly, who started his 2018 campaign at the party’s luncheon, and said Saturday was the kickoff for his 2024 re-election bid.

Times photo/Tim Thomas

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly said he jumped at the chance to return to Hardin County when he received an invitation to speak at Saturday’s Presidents’ Day Luncheon hosted by the Hardin County Democratic Party.

“I consider Hardin County a very lucky place because it was the first place in 2018 I came when I decided to run for the Ohio Supreme Court along with Melody Stewart,” he said.

Donnelly recalled that when he and Stewart entered the race, “Everybody we ran into thought we had no chance of winning … it’s a complete waste of time.”

But he got together with Stewart and they visited all of Ohio’s counties, including Hardin, and both were elected to the court.

“This was my first place and I’ll never forget it and I consider this my first campaign spot for 2024” when Donnelly will seek re-election to the court.

Stewart and Donnelly ran on the same issues.

“Whether you are a Democrat or Republican or independent, you deserve a justice system, a court system that provides maximum efficiency, maximum fairness and maximum transparency for everyone,” Donnelly said.

What inspired him to run was his work on a truth in sentencing rule. Often times in plea bargains defendants were allowed to plead to charges that had nothing to do with the crime. For instance, there was a rape case that was plea bargained to “interference with custody.”

Truth in sentencing would require judges, when presented with a plea bargain, to have the prosecutor, on the record, outline the facts which the defendant was pleading to.

The effort to change the rule went to the Ohio Supreme Court and the justices, all Republicans, rejected the law without explanation.

“That solidified my position. I’m running for the Ohio Supreme Court,” Donnelly said. “If I could have more influence in working for change and reform, much needed reform, that would be a position I would find gratifying.”

He remembers thinking that even if he lost the race for Ohio Supreme Court justice he would not regret it because of the issues he raised.

One of his more memorable campaign appearance was before the conservative Federalist Society, which sponsored a candidates’ forum.

While other Democrats said he shouldn’t participate, Donnelly said, “Those people deserve a fair justice system like anyone else.”

Ending the death penalty

Jennifer Pryor, director of Organizing and Community Outreach for Ohioans to Stop Executions, talks with Michael Hubbell, chairman of the Hardin County Democratic Party. She was a guest speaker at Saturday’s Presidents’ Day Luncheon in Kenton. She said state legislation will be introduced again this year in an effort to end Ohio’s death penalty. If adopted, she said Gov. Mike DeWine has indicated he is willing to sign such legislation.

Times photo/Tim Thoams

While his opponent used the traditional, “’Don’t vote for liberals, they’re going to legislate from the bench’, I talked about real issues.”

A few weeks later one of the people from the Federalist Society event called Donnelly into his office and said he usually voted Republican, but he was going to support Donnelly and encourage his family to do the same.

“I’m a Democrat, but when I put on my robe, just like Republicans, I’m going to follow the law even if I don’t like the law,” he said. If people don’t like the law, they need to work to change it, Donnelly added.

He also touched on the case of redrawing election maps. The law said that the maps can’t unduly favor one side or another and the Ohio Supreme Court voted to reject the maps. But the rejected maps were put into effect by public officials.

He is hopeful change will come about. Donnelly noted that Gov. Mike DeWine, in a recent interview with the Toledo Blade, thinks public officials should be removed from the map drawing process.

An effort is being led by Maureen O’Connor, former chief justice, to reform the map process and do it with transparency. Donnelly said that likely will appear on the ballot in 2024.

In addition, “My biggest, most passionate issue is creation of a sentencing database for sentencing reform in Ohio,” he said.

He shared several cases with a disparity in sentencing that would benefit from sentencing reform. In two separate cases days apart in Cuyahoga County, two women pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a school district.

A white defendant with a top defense attorney received a sentence of probation.

A black defendant was given 18 months in prison.

“This is Ohio sentencing for you. Both judges can defend their sentences under the law,” Donnelly said. They didn’t know what the other judge did. “Without more information they were going with their gut.”

He added, “The judges were doing the best they can under the laws they have.”

Donnelly concluded that his run for re-election in 2024 will be “an uphill battle” because of a change in the law that puts party labels on candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court and appellate courts.

But he hopes his message will resonate with voters: “I’m there because of my allegiance to the law,” he said.