Hager Lafferty, age 79, of Lima, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 4:10 a.m. at Burton’s Ridge, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Veteran Memorial, P.O. Box 366, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

