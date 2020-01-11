Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mr. Robert Lee Wells Jr., 77, died January 3, 2020.

Born May 28, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Wells Sr. and Marie Anna Baril Wells.

Robert received his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University and spent his career as an engineer in the plastics field. He had made Aiken, SC his home for the past eleven years. He was a member of Woodside Plantation Country Club. He enjoyed golf and travel, attending informal wine tastings and a local monthly men’s lunch group.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Carolyn Weir Wells; and two children, Robert Lee Wells III and Macaire Ann Wells.

Survivors include his siblings, Donald Wells (Kathy) of Texas, Mary L. Wells of Ohio, George Wells (Louie) of Kansas, Katharine Fitzgerald (William) of New Mexico, James Wells (Arlene) of Florida and Elizabeth Taylor of Ohio; nieces and nephews, Adam Wells, Jennifer Wells, Emily Wells-Brislin, Charles Wells, Christopher Wells, Andrea Scibilia and Cassandra Taylor; numerous step-siblings, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in The George Funeral Chapel with the Rev. K. Scott Ayers officiating. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in memory of Mr. Wells may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank, 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909 or to the Nurture Home, 254 Beaufort St. NE, Aiken, SC 29801.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

