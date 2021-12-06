Obit Bruce Allen Barth Posted on December 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Bruce Allen Barth Bruce Allen Barth, 73, of Lambertville, MI, died Monday, November 30th, 2021. Born August 28th, 1948 in Bucyrus Ohio. He was the son of Edward and Fern (Bower) Barth. Visitation at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan will begin on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Services on Tuesday will begin at 11:00am where he will lie in state at the Grant United Methodist Church, 7484 State Route 53, Forest, Ohio 45853 with services beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!