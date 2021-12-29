Obit Henry E. “Hank” Scott

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Henry E. “Hank” Scott

Henry E. “Hank” Scott age 86 of Kenton, OH died at his residence on Dec. 20, 2021.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio was honored to serve Henry’s family. Online condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesofohio.com

