Obit Henry E. “Hank” Scott

Henry E. "Hank" Scott

Posted on December 29, 2021
Henry E. “Hank” Scott

Henry E. “Hank” Scott age 86 of Kenton, OH died at his residence on Dec. 20, 2021.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Affordable Cremation Services of Ohio was honored to serve Henry's family.

