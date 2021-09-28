Obit Jerry D. Vincent Posted on September 28, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Jerry D. Vincent Jerry D. Vincent, 72, of Bucyrus, passed away September 22, 2021. A memorial talk will be given by David Kieffer via ZOOM at a later date, please contact family for details. EFS-HughesAllen.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!