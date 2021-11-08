Obit Patrick “Pat” Michael Archer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patrick “Pat” Michael Archer

Patrick “Pat” Michael Archer, 50, the most genuine soul you will ever know, was called Home on November 3, 2021.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Ray Hadley officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Family Center.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!