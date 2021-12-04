Obit Ret. Lt. Colonel William (Bill) Goddard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ret. Lt. Colonel William (Bill) Goddard

Ret. Lt. Colonel William (Bill) Woodrow Goddard (b. Marion, Ohio, September 18, 1943), who grew up in Mt. Victory, transitioned on November 26, 2021 at age 78, in Flagstaff, Arizona, surrounded by his three daughters and two sisters.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel so inclined, you may donate to one the following charities in memoriam of William Goddard: Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.

