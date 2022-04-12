Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sondra L. Hesse of Dunkirk, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 82 years of age.

The family is planning to hold a joint celebration of life honoring both Sondra and Dale in early Summer. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sondra’s name to the Hardin Northern Public Library in Dunkirk.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

