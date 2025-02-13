Brush Ceremony honoree



On hand for the Brush Ceremony for Nail Tech students at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center were (from left, front row) Tyann Scipio, nail tech at Belle Beauty, Bellefonaine; Belen Abrego, Bellefontaine; Maleah Linebaugh, Ben Logan; Paige McComas, Bellefontaine; Ariana Garcia, Urbana; Madison Middleton, Marysville; Kaydence Vestal, Bellefontaine; Alyssa Niehoff, Marysville; (back row) Baileigh Engle, West Liberty; Danielle Cottingham, Bellefontaine; Gwen Sneary, Kenton; Halle Ruby, home school; Madison Taylor, Kenton; and Ginger Shellenberger, instructor. Not pictured are Lily Studebaker, Ben Logan and Zoie Vogleman, Bellefonaine.7