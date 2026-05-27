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Joan Louise Kauble McBride, 84 of Forest, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Serenity Springs in Arlington.

Funeral services for Joan will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Joan’s honor may be made to the Forest Jackson Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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