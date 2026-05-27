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Ilene (France) Baldwin, age 97, of Kenton, went to be with her savior, on Monday, May 25, 2026 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Ridgeway Cemetery, with Pastor Gary Hohman officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ilene’s honor to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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