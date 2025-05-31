Grant to help improve safety, security at Multi-County jail

COLUMBUS — The Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion County will receive a $200,000 grant to replace its doors through Ohio’s Jail Safety and Security Program, state officials announced Friday.

The project will improve the facility’s safety and security.

Built in 1999, Multi-County Correctional Center provides services to Marion and Hardin counties, according to Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) Director Annette Chambers-Smith.

It was part of $50 million in grants to support construction and renovation projects at 19 local jails across the state.