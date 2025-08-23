Kenton charter plan draws 11

[adinserter block="4"]

Eleven candidates for Kenton’s proposed charter commission will be on the ballot during the Nov. 5 election.

Kenton will put the question of whether to seek a charter form of government before voters, who then would vote for the commission.

Petitions with five additional names of charter commission candidates were turned into the Hardin County Board of Elections before Thursday’s filing deadine.

The candidates are Anthony Osbun, Emma Nelson, Michelle Laubis and a petition with two names – Brad Bailey and Siobhonne Ward.

Those will go on the ballot with the names of six candidates who filed earlier – Melissa Taylor Austin, Hannah Flowers, Cynthia Murray, John W. Moore, Dorothy Mullett and Brian Hattery.

Should Kenton voters approve plans for a charter government, City Council would be responsible for appointing four other people since 15 are required for the commission.