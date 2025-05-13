Kenton City Schools to offer summer meals

Kenton City Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program called SunMeals. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times listed below:

Mary Lou Johnson Library – 325 E. Columbus St., Kenton; noon-12:30 p.m., Monday through Thurday, June 2- July 17.

Hardin County Family YMCA – 918 W. Franklin St., Kenton; noon-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 27-July 17.

Kenton High School – 200 Harding Ave, Kenton; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, May 27-July 17.

KCS also plans to operate non-congregate meals with shelf stable 10-day meal packs mailed directly to children’s homes. Registration is required for these meals. You can sign up at go.kcs.me/summerfeeding.

Each meal box will contain 10 shelf stable breakfasts and 10 lunches with a menu. These meal packs will begin delivery the first week in June and end mid August, 2025. All meals are shelf stable.