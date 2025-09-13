MV discusses making actions more accessible

[adinserter block="4"]

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

MOUNT VICTORY — How to make the actions of Mount Victory Village Council more accessible to the public were discussed at the monthly council session Thursday night.

Councilman Josh Eastman would like to have the council meetings recorded and available to the public.

Solicitor Mark Schwemer will look into how to proceed with that proposal and explore the difference between an official recording and live casting of the meetings.

“It’s something everyone in town would appreciate,” Eastman said.

Councilwoman Alexis Hilyard said she would like to see the ordinances approved by council to be put on the village website. She noted the Village of LaRue does this.

Eastman also suggested Mayor Jerry Brose should increase her office hours from the present three hours a week. He suggested council should look into increasing her pay from her present $2,100 annual salary.

The mayor said she would think about increasing her hours for people who have questions about village actions.

Also at the meeting, Administrator Randy Oliver reported crews discovered where water has been blocked on East Marion Street. He said they found a broken pipe that was completely plugged by a “massive amount” of tree roots in the tile.

Working with the Hardin County Engineer’s Office they put in 90 feet of 12-inch tile to solve the problem.

“We should see a massive improvement when it rains,” Oliver said.

He also noted that the first 16 feet out of the creek on East Marion only has an 8-inch tile when it was repaired by a contractor a few years ago. This was instead of the proposed 12 inches.

Since it is working, Oliver said they decided the village does not need to put any more money into the line at this time.

Oliver said he is now focusing on getting money to help with two projects. The water tower needs $175,000 in repairs, according to Dixon Engineering.

The other project is drilling a new well to replace well No. 3, which is broken beyond repair. Oliver thought the village could just go with two wells, but the EPA said the village’s original site plans shows Mount Victory operating with three wells.

Drilling a new well will cost in excess of $150,000, he said.

In other business, council:

– Agreed to again offer curbside leaf pickup this fall. Trent Reichelderfer provided the service the last two years and he will be asked for an estimate to continue to handle the leaf pickup.

– Voted to accept the tax amounts and rates as determined by the Hardin County Budget Commission.

– Adopted a resolution to dissolve the Southeast Hardin Ambulance District. The other members – Taylor Creek, Hale Township and Ridgeway need to adopt the resolution as well.

– Heard Schwemer report the village needs to implement a cybersecurity policy to comply with the new state law.

– Set a Ditch Committee meeting for Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m., and a Water/Sewer Committee meeting for Oct. 10 at 10 a.m.

Council went into closed session to discuss personnel. It returned taking no action and adjourned the meeting.

The date of the next village council meeting will be pushed back a week to Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.