Carol Elliott Burrey, 83, of Mt. Victory, Ohio, peacefully passed away on August 21, 2025, with her daughters nearby.

Visitation hours will be held Friday, August 29th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory, Ohio. A private burial of cremains will take place at Hale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to God’s Lifeline in Mt. Victory, OH, Carolina Breast Friends (crm.bloomerang.co), or the Elliott Family Scholarship at the Mt. Victory State Bank.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

