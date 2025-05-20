[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Carolyn (Bell) Barnes, 81 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor John Foster officiating. Burial will follow at McDonald Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Carolyn passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Kenton Nursing and Rehab Center.

Memorial donations in Carolyn’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

