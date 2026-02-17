Carolyn Mae (Brown) Amrine, 81, of Findlay, passed away on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at Woodlands of Findlay. She was born in Kenton, Ohio, on February 25, 1944, to the late Dean and Helen (Simpkins) Moses.

Visitation for Carolyn will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 11:00AM, until the time of her funeral service at 12:00PM, at Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Avenue, Findlay, Ohio, 45840. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk, Ohio.