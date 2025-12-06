Donald “Don” Houchin of Mt. Victory passed away December 3, 2025, at the Gables of Marysville.

No services for Don are planned at this time. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family invites friends to celebrate Don’s legacy by supporting the Village of Belle Center through memorial donations at P.O. Box 508, Belle Center, Ohio 43310.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

