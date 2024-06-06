Donald Eugene “Don” Conkle, 90 of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at his residence. He was born in Wapakoneta on December 23, 1933 to the late Daniel R. and Susanna J. (Lear) Conkle.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kenton. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Kenton Amvets Post 1994. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Don to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Universal Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to Don’s family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!