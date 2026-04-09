Ella Marlene “Spivey” Vaughn, of Kenton, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home on April 6, 2026.

Visitation will be Monday, April 13, 2026 from 11 AM until 2 PM at St. John’s Evangelical Church, 200 E. Carrol St. Kenton, OH. Funeral service will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Debra Chapman and Gary Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vaughn family.

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