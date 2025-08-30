[adinserter block="4"]

Helen Gail McGinn, age 96 of Kenton, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. She was born March 13, 1929, to the late Roy and Glenna (Krebs) Earl.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Kenton with Charles Fox officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1-2pm. Interment will follow at the Grove Cemetery Committal Building. Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton Nursing and Rehab in Helen’s memory. Condolences may be expressed online at stoutcrates.com.

