James H. Stephan age 81 of Forest died Fri. Mar. 7, 2025 at his residence.

Funeral Services will be held at the Clark Shields Funeral Home on Mar. 13, 2025 at 12:00PM with Justin McCall officiating. Interment will be be in Old Mission Cemetery. Upper Sandusky. Visitation is on Mar. 13, 2024 from 10:00AM-12:00PM before time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Fire Dept. or Forest Jackson Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence of share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

