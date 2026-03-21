John Michael Loomis, of Marion, Ohio. passed away March 18, 2026.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 27, from 11 AM. to 1 PM. at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home located in Kenton, Ohio, with services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the Marion County Democratic Party, or KidneyCAN. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

John’s legacy is one of love, generosity, and quiet strength. He will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and always carried in the hearts of those who loved him.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Loomis family.

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