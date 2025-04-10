John R. Prater, Sr., age 84, of Harrod, passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, April 11th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger First Methodist Church, Drawer C, Alger, Ohio 45812.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

