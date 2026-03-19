Joyce Anne (Friedel) Biddinger of Findlay and formerly of Kenton, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026, at Blanchard Valley Hospital surrounded by members of her family.

Graveside services for Joyce will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Grove Cemetery Committal Building with Pastor Ben Lowell officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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