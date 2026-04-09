Judy Mae Collopy Posted on April 9, 2026 0 Judy Mae Collopy, 64, of Kenton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2026. There will not be any services at this time. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is honored to serve the Collopy family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription