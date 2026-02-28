Kenneth Steven “Tiny” Holbrook, 50, of Kenton, passed away on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Per Steve’s wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

