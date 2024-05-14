Forest – A graveside service for Leonard D. Gault, 69 will be held Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Dennis Livingston.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

