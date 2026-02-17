McGuffey – Services for Norma J. Bailey, 79 will begin at noon on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God, 2040 TR 120, Alger, Ohio 45812 by Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the church.

She died on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

