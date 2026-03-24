Robert “Bob” Howe passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2026, surrounded by his family at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial at Fairview Belle Center Cemetery will take place at a later date. Friends and family may visit from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the funeral home. The family requests that attendees dress casually in their favorite sports team apparel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home for a future scholarship in Bob’s name.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

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