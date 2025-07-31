[adinserter block="4"]

Wendy Jo (Benton) Rayburn passed away at her home July 23, 2025. She is preceded in death by her mother, Alice Marie (VanAtta) Beaman.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 9th at the VFW at 2147 Oh 235, Ada Ohio, beginning at 5:00 pm. Food and drink will be provided. Please join us in celebrating the wonderful gift Monkey was to all of us.

