Open enrollment set at Forest Christian Preschool

FOREST — Forest Christian Preschool will kick off its 2019-2020 open enrollment on Feb. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Forest United Methodists Church, 111 E. Dixon St.)

Spots are limited and on a first come basis to sign your child up for a private Christian based education.

Early Pre K (ages 3 and 4) is available on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuition is $75 per month.

Pre-kindergarten (ages 4 and 5) classes are available on Monday, Wednesay and Friday.

There are two classes to choose from.

Option 1 meets from 8 to 11 a.m. and option 2 meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuition is $100 per month.

There is a $50 non-refundable (one-time) registration fee for all classes, paid at the time of registration.

Bring your registration fee, shot records, copy of birth certificate, custody paper (if applicable), and all emergency contact information to registration, as there is paperwork that must be filled out.

People with questions can call at 419-273-3777.