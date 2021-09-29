BL to celebrate homecoming

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BL homecoming court

Benjamin Logan has announced its homecoming court for this week’s festivities. It includes: (from left, seated) senior court girls Gretchen Wilber, Maven Rhoades, Lily Makin, Maya Maxwell and Junette Ly; (second row) senior court boys Brady Burrey, Austin McGowan, Alec Rodenberger, Andy Hughes and Caleb Epp; (third row) junior attendants Preston Bothel and Cheyanne Peterson, sophomore attendants Ben Chamberlain and Jordan Appleton, and freshman attendants Bryden Morris and Mia Stahler.

Submitted photo

BELLEFONTAINE — The Benjamin Logan homecoming parade will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. Cheerleaders and band students will line up for the parade at 5:30 p.m. Attendants will follow.

The parade will line up in the middle school parking lot and go through the bus circle to the front of the high school and end at the field. The parade will enter the stadium at 6:15 p.m.

The homecoming court will remain in their cars and enter the track. When in front of the home stands they will be introduced and their teacher shout-outs will be read.

The band will begin the pre-game entertainment at 6:40 p.m. and the court will be escorted across the field at the 50-yard line while their biographies are read. Once all court members are lined up, the queen and king will be announced and crowned by the 2020 Homecoming Queen, Sidney Puckett.

The high school dance is set for Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m. in the Benjamin Logan High School Commons.