Easter music show slated at HN Community Center

DUNKIRK — The Community Choir of Friends will present a selection of seasonal music at the Hardin Northern Community Center, located on Main Street in Dunkirk, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 25.

The program is offered as a musical reflection on the true meaning of the Easter season.

The songs are presented as a reminder of the Christian themes of crucifixion, resurrection and life.

The gathering is free and open to everyone.

Light refreshments will be available after the concert.

For questions, call Gregg King at 419-759-3925.