Menu ready for next week’s S.O.U.P. kitchen

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving meals Sept. 26-30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Coterie, 1 N. Detroit St., Kenton.

Next week’s menu is as follows:

Monday, Sept. 26 – beef or bean burritos with cheese, tomato and lettuce, corn and pudding

Tuesday, Sept. 27 – pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad and fried apples

Wednesday, Sept. 28 – ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, peas and fruit Jell-O

Thursday, Sept. 29 – Spanish rice, tossed salad and applesauce

Friday, Sept. 30 – smorgasbord and chef’s choice.

The menu is subject to change. There will be a variety of desserts to choose from, along with bread and cutter, coffee, white or chocolate milk served with each meal.

The S.O.U.P. kitchen is open to everyone, from businesses and employees around the square, to senior citizens and the Hardin County Council on Aging.

S.O.U.P. depends solely on donations and checks can be made out to S.O.U.P. and mailed to: Pam Miller, 605 W. North Street, Kenton.

The ladies of Immaculate Catholic Church also will have their clothing and accessories for distribution the same week at the basement of St. Anthony’s, Kenton.