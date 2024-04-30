Judy A. Harris, 70 of Kenton, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024 at Marion General Hospital.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2024, from 2-7pm at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024 beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Donations can be made in her name to Not By Choice to help with all the people currently fighting this awful disease. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!