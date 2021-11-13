Missing girl is found alive; man charged

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Taking questions

Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser responds to questions from local media and TV crews from Columbus as he gives an update on the search for a missing 7-year-old girl. Trinity Hurt was last seen with her family at their S. Leighton St. home Wednesday night. She was reported missing the following morning. A Kenton man, who was considered a friend of the family was charged with kidnapping the girl Friday evening. Later in the evening, Trinity was found in a house on Co. Rd. 180.

Times photo/Dan Robinson

Trinity Hurt

By DAN ROBINSON

Times staff writer

Sheriff Keith Everhart reported late Friday night, Trinity Hurt has been found alive and well.

She was reported missing Thursday morning. She was last seen at the family home on South Leighton Street the night before, said Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser.

The chief said Charles Castle is being held in the Multi-County Jail in Marion and faces charges of kidnapping.

