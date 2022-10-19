New policy manual proposed for Ada police

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

ADA — Ada Police Chief Michael Harnishfeger wants to update and professionalize the policy and procedure manual for his department.

In recent years, the policy book has been updated by Harnishfeger and this sergeants.

But a company called Lexipol does nothing but policy and procedure work for police departments and its service is used by 600 of the 980 police agencies in Ohio, Harnishfeger said.

He said he often thought the Lexipol system would be good for the Village of Ada, but has held back from promoting it because, “We have done OK with the upkeep of our policy book.”

But what he really likes about Lexipol is, “The system keeps the policies in the face of the police officers” through daily training bulletins.

“Daily training on policy is really, really important,” Harnishfeger said.

Lexipol puts special emphasis on use of force, pursuit and firearms issues, he said.

“It’s as important as body cameras without a doubt.”

Harnishfeger, who plans to retire next June, said he sees himself spending time implementing the Lexipol polices and procedures as the department transitions to a new chief.

The result, he said, is the department is left with an up to date, trainable policy.

There will be a one-time implementation fee of $2,902 and an annual subscription of $7,341.60 and he said the latter price is good for five years and he will seek a longer agreement.

Safety Committee Chair Jeff Oestreich encouraged Harnishfeger to move forward with trying to lock in a price and include it in the department’s 2023 budget.

Also at the meeting, council:

– Heard Administrator Jamie Hall report that he, along with the Jones and Henry engineering firm, will meet with four companies to discuss their water meter equipment.

– Reminded village residents there will be a public hearing on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. at the railroad depot to discuss a $750,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for the village.

They will learn about the process and what types of projects can be funded.

– Agreed to end the probationary period for Patrolman Courtland Fowler.