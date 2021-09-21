police reports

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton police

Friday

Joel Stephens, 508 W. North St. was cited for OVI, a turn signal violation and was charged with having an open container in a motor vehicle.

Threats were reported 398 E. Forest Road, Apt. B14.

A report of fraud was received at 899 W. Lima St.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at Walmart.

A domestic incident was reported at 1037 S. Main St., Apt. 33.

A male with a gun was reported at 980 Meadow Lane.

An unwanted person was reported at 1003 E. Columbus St.

Saturday

A person vs. vehicle accident was reported at 428 Grape St.

Harassment was reported at 1037 S. Main St., Apt. 39

A verbal domestic incident at Forest Court Apt. 44.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at 999 Meadow Lane.

A fight was reported at Walmart.

Sunday

An unwanted person was reported at 1037 S. Main St.

A domestic violence incident was reported at 398 E. Forest Road, Building C.

A fight was reported at 422 W. North St.

Threats were reported at 1037 S. Main St., Apt. 43.

Benjamin Richardson, 416 W. North St., Jesus Villa, 422 W. North St. and Victor Camacho, 651 W. High St., Lot 31, were each charged with disorderly conduct.

A domestic dispute was reported at 1037 S. Main St., Apt. C8;

A juvenile fight was reported at 123 S. Main St.

Vandalism was reported at 307 Decatur St.