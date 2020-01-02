police reports

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kenton police

Monday

A fight was reported in front of the B & J Motel.

An unwanted person was reported at Large’s Exhaust.

An officer was requested in the 400 block of N. Barron Street in reference to a possible civil protection order violation.

An individual called to report that someone threw a rock through the east-facing upstairs window of their residence at 320 N. Detroit St. In checking the area of the backyard, it was also determined that someone had attempted to get into the garage but failed.

Cade A. Thomas, 810 King St., was cited for reasonable control.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.

Phone harassment was reported in the 400 block of W. Franklin Street.

Tuesday

A trash bag was reported in the roadway near Main and Eliza streets.

A complaint of loose dogs charging at people was received in the 300 block of Clinton Street. Another call was received soon after of the dogs killing cats.

The Hardin Memorial Hospital emergency room advised of a male leaving impaired and with a small child.

A dispute was reported at the E building parking lot of Forest Court.

An enraged male was reported at an apartment in the 300 block of W. Franklin Street.

Disputes were reported in the 300 block of W. Franklin Street and the 400 block of W. North Street.

A possible intoxicated male was reported on foot eastbound between Hardin Memorial Hospital and the B & J Motel.

An accident was reported on S. Market Street.

Threats were reported in the 400 block of W. Franklin Street.

Wednesday

Possible gunshots were reported in the area of the library on E. Columbus Street and in the area of Grape Street.

Officers were dispatched to 751 W. Franklin St. in reference to someone shooting out a window at the residence. Upon investigation, it was learned that there was no gunshot, but someone had thrown an item through the front window. The victim named two possible suspects.

A fight was reported in an alley in the 300 block of E. Franklin Street.

An employee from Country Hearth Inn reported a possible intoxicated driver.

A Fuel Mart employee reported a possible abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was later removed.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Fountain Street.

A possible neighbor dispute was reported at the D building of Eagles Point Apartments.

An officer was requested in the 100 block of Long Street to take a report of possible harassment.

Juveniles were reported toiled-papering a house in the 400 block of Terry Street.

A possible domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of W. North Street.

An individual reported receiving harassing messages from an unknown woman over Facebook Messenger.

Hardin sheriff

Monday

Suspicious vehicle reports were received in the 4,600 block of TR 185, Forest and on U.S. 68 at TR 110, Kenton.

Domestic trouble was reported in the 15,100 block of Ohio 309, Kenton.

A property damage accident was reported on Ohio 235 at Ohio 309, Ada.

Tuesday

Suspicious vehicle reports were received in the 400 block of S. Main Street, Mount Victory and the 5,000 block of TR 185, Forest.

Property damage accidents were reported at the following locations: 600 block of W. North Avenue, Ada; 16,900 block of CR 65, Belle Center; 2,700 block of CR 20, Ada; Ohio 67 at TR 189, Kenton; TR 114 at CR 175, Kenton; 3,500 block of U.S. 68, Dunkirk; 2,000 block of CR 90, Alger; and CR 190 at U.S. 68, Kenton.

Domestic trouble was reported in the 7,200 block of CR 45, Alger.

Threats/harassment was reported in the 14,900 block of CR 80, Kenton.

An injury accident was reported on Ohio 2335 at CR 80, Alger.

A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of S. Main Street, Ada.

Wednesday

A suspicious person was reported in the 4,600 block of TR 185, Forest.

Suspicious vehicle reports were received at the following locations: 14,800 block of TR 60, Forest; Ohio 67 at TR 170, Waynesfield; 4,500 block of TR 100, Alger; and TR 64 at TR 173, Forest.

An injury accident was reported on Ohio 195 at CR 110, Alger.

Property damage accidents were reported at the following locations: Ohio 67 at TR 189, Kenton; 800 block of S. Main Street, Ada; Ohio 235 at TR 150, Belle Center; and the 100 block of Ohio 309, Ada.

Thursday

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of N. Main Street, Ada.