President of Hardin Memorial Hospital speaks to Kenton Rotary

JOY BISCHOFF

Joy Bischoff, president, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital and chief nursing officer, updated Kenton Rotary on how they are keeping care local and engaging the community. From primary care to surgery, cardiology, oncology to infusion services, Hardin Memorial has them all.

Bischoff explained that Hardin Memorial has an array of primary care physicians stationed throughout Hardin County and is committed to looking at the entire county to ensure there is an appropriate number of providers in the right locations, including the western side of the county.

Currently OhioHealth has practices in Kenton, Mt. Victory, and Forest. Urgent care services have extended their hours and are now open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Sunday.

If your organization would like to learn more on what’s happening or a specific healthcare topic, contact the Community Relations Department and request a speaker. Expert speakers are available on a wide variety of healthcare topics. Visit: ohiohealth.com/community-relations for more information or to book a speaker.