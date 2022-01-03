STNA training program to be offered in Kenton

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















OhioMeansJobs Hardin County, in partnership with Hardin Community School, Rhodes State College and OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, are offering State Tested Nurse Aides (STNA) training program at the Hardin County Community School, 400 Decatur St., Kenton.

The program runs from Jan. 12 through March 18 with classes held on Wednesday and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. The training may be free for eligible students.

This is a valuable program to enable both high school students and community members to receive hands-on training to enter the health care profession. STNA’s are in high demand and the training they receive with Rhodes State College will enable them to enter the workforce for immediate employment or continue along a career pathway for an advanced degree.

Students will learn the necessary skills to provide basic care to patients. Course content is based on the current standards and guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health and will include classroom laboratory and a 16-hour clinical component.

Classes are limited but there are a few slots open. For more information contact Annetta at OhioMeansJobs Hardin County at 567-295-6721. OhioMeansJobs Hardin County is a partner of the American Job Center network.