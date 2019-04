Kenton City Schools put the brakes on any major changes to the district’s busing system for the upcoming year. During a community meeting Tuesday evening at Kenton Elementary School, many parents raised concerns about a possible busing change, with one of the options to have grades 5-12 in session from about 7:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., and grades preK-4 having school from about 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.