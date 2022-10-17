Andrew Reed Cox, 50, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Adena Health Systems Emergency Department, Chillicothe, OH.

Reverend Karen Blackburn will officiate funeral services at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Wednesday, October 19th from 4-8 pm, and Thursday from 10-11 am.

Memorial contributions may be given in Andrew’s memory to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

