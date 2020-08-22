Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 65

McGuffey

A memorial service for Ann M. McDowell will be at a later date at the Central Church of Christ, Findlay by Jacob Huber. It was Ann’s wish to be cremated.

She died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, Attn: Findlay-Lima Office, 480 W. Dussel Dr., Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

